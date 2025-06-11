Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Where should governments spend your money? The impossible maths of political and moral decisions

By Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
Whenever the UK government decides to spend public money on a new project, it needs to weigh up the costs against the value of the benefits it hopes to achieve. And it’s rarely a simple calculation.

This is why Chancellor Rachel Reeves is changing the Treasury’s “green book” of rules which dictate how investment plans are made. Those rules, and the calculations they support, do not always work.

At one point for example, the benefit-cost ratio…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fire in the heart of the Ecuadorian Amazon: girls and young women fighting for climate justice
~ Hidden gems of LGBTQ+ cinema: Saving Face is a complicated romcom that tenderly depicts the experiences of queer Asians
~ The Last of Us: season two forgets what made its video game unforgettable
~ Inside the chimpanzee medicine cabinet: we’ve found a new way chimps treat wounds with plants
~ Spending review delivers big boosts for health and defence – but Rachel Reeves is focused on investment
~ E-bikes are becoming e-waste – here’s how to reduce the environmental cost
~ How toxic are softgel capsules?
~ Trump’s clash with California governor over LA protests has potential to influence next presidential race
~ Four ways you can feel empowered as a plus-size traveller this summer – according to experts
~ Putin forced to send wounded back to fight and offer huge military salaries as Russia suffers a million casualties
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter