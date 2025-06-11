Tolerance.ca
Spending review delivers big boosts for health and defence – but Rachel Reeves is focused on investment

By Linda Yueh, Fellow in Economics/Adjunct Professor of Economics, University of Oxford
UK chancellor Rachel Reeves has delivered the government’s spending review, setting out its plans and priorities for the next three years. The aim of the review is of course to allocate spending over that time period – but this government is keen for economic growth and so has directed the funds to try to boost GDP. This approach could work but is particularly challenging in an uncertain global environment.

The parameters of the UK’s fiscal policy were set in the budget last October and the spring statement in March when the chancellor confirmed her fiscal rules, which allowed borrowing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
