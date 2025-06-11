Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

E-bikes are becoming e-waste – here’s how to reduce the environmental cost

By Yvonne Ryan, Associate Professor in Environmental Science, University of Limerick
Electric e-bikes make cycling easier, faster and more accessible. They are already playing an important role in reducing the environmental impact of transport, particularly when they replace a trip in a private car.

But when you scrap an e-bike, you also have to scrap its battery. And these batteries can be particularly dangerous and tricky to dispose of. This means the growth of e-bikes is leading to at least one related environmental problem: a rise in electronic or e-waste.

The sector needs stronger regulations to encourage it to cut its waste. This includes encouraging…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
