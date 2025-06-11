Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More free school meals is a start – here’s what would really address child poverty

By Will Baker, Associate Professor of Sociology and Education, University of Bristol
If the government is serious about tackling child poverty, their policy choices need to include the abolition of the two-child limit on benefits.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
