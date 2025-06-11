Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Waste pickers and vendors should be treated as workers, not small businesses – labour lawyer

By Marlese von Broembsen, Associate Professor (in Labour Law and Development), University of the Western Cape
A new report from the International Labour Organisation outlines a set of propositions on how countries should go about formalising the informal economy. The report provides the basis for negotiations on the subject at the International Labour Conference in Geneva in June 2025.

Formalising the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
