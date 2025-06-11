Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What students eat: I conducted a survey at a South African university’s cafes – the results are scary

By Tinashe P. Kanosvamhira, Post-doctoral researcher, African Centre for Cities, University of Cape Town
New research has found that thousands of University of Western Cape students can’t afford healthy campus food, and end up eating non-nutritious meals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
