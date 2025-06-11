Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Musk apologizes but the bromance is over: What network science tells us about the Trump-Musk breakup

By Anthony Bonato, Professor of Mathematics, Toronto Metropolitan University
While we don’t know what went wrong between Trump and Musk, their feud reveals a potentially impactful disruption in American politics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
