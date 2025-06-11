Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s Sanctions on Israeli Officials Add Crucial Pressure

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Israeli Knesset member and current National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir (R) and Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich speak in parliament, in Jerusalem, November 15, 2022. © 2022 Abir Sultan/AP Photo Australia, along with the United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway have imposed Magnitsky-style sanctions on Israel’s national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and the finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich.These ministers have been sanctioned for their role in inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Since October 2023, Israeli military…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
