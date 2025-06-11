Tolerance.ca
How I uncovered a potential ancient Rome wine scam

By Conor Trainor, Ad Astra Research Fellow / Assistant Professor, University College Dublin
Before artificial sweeteners, people satisfied their cravings for sweetness with natural products, including honey or dried fruit. Raisin wines, made by drying grapes before fermentation, were particularly popular. Historical records show these wines, some known as passum, were enjoyed in the Roman Empire and throughout medieval…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
