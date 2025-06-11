Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We surveyed 1,500 Florida kids about cellphones and their mental health – what we learned suggests school phone bans may have important but limited effects

By Justin D. Martin, Associate Professor of Digital Communication and Journalism, University of South Florida
Chighaf Bakour, Associate Professor of Epidemiology, University of South Florida
In Florida, a bill that bans cellphone use in elementary and middle schools, from bell to bell, recently sailed through the state Legislature.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it into law on May 30, 2025. The same bill calls for high schools in six Florida districts to adopt the ban during the upcoming school year and produce a report on its effectiveness by Dec. 1,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The world pledged to end child labour by 2025: So why are 138 million kids still working?
~ Uganda’s tax system is a drain on small businesses: how to set them free
~ Oldest known human fingerprint discovered on ancient Neanderthal artwork – with help from Spain’s forensic police
~ Appendix cancer rising among younger generation – new study
~ A traffic-light system for dogwalkers could protect breeding birds, seal pups and other wildlife
~ South Korea is finally reckoning with its decades-long foreign adoption scandal
~ How I uncovered a potential ancient Rome wine scam
~ No packaging, no problem? The potential drawbacks of bulk groceries
~ A field guide to ‘accelerationism’: White supremacist groups using violence to spur race war and create social chaos
~ How was the wheel invented? Computer simulations reveal the unlikely birth of a world-changing technology nearly 6,000 years ago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter