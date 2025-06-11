Antagonism to transgender rights is tied to the authoritarian desire for social conformity – not just partisan affiliation
By Tatishe Nteta, Provost Professor of Political Science and Director of the UMass Amherst Poll, UMass Amherst
Adam Eichen, PhD Candidate, Political Science, UMass Amherst
Jesse Rhodes, Associate Professor of Political Science, UMass Amherst
Lane Cuthbert, PhD Student, Political Science, UMass Amherst
Authoritarian attitudes – the desire for social conformity and an aversion to difference – play an important role in Americans’ willingness to restrict transgender rights.
- Wednesday, June 11, 2025