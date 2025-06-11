Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Antagonism to transgender rights is tied to the authoritarian desire for social conformity – not just partisan affiliation

By Tatishe Nteta, Provost Professor of Political Science and Director of the UMass Amherst Poll, UMass Amherst
Adam Eichen, PhD Candidate, Political Science, UMass Amherst
Jesse Rhodes, Associate Professor of Political Science, UMass Amherst
Lane Cuthbert, PhD Student, Political Science, UMass Amherst
Authoritarian attitudes – the desire for social conformity and an aversion to difference – play an important role in Americans’ willingness to restrict transgender rights.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
