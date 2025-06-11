Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How your air conditioner can help the power grid, rather than overloading it

By Johanna Mathieu, Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering & Computer Science, University of Michigan
Rather than feeling guilty about cooling down in extreme heat, homeowners could boost power reliability and lay a welcome mat for more renewables.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The world pledged to end child labour by 2025: So why are 138 million kids still working?
~ Uganda’s tax system is a drain on small businesses: how to set them free
~ Oldest known human fingerprint discovered on ancient Neanderthal artwork – with help from Spain’s forensic police
~ Appendix cancer rising among younger generation – new study
~ A traffic-light system for dogwalkers could protect breeding birds, seal pups and other wildlife
~ South Korea is finally reckoning with its decades-long foreign adoption scandal
~ How I uncovered a potential ancient Rome wine scam
~ No packaging, no problem? The potential drawbacks of bulk groceries
~ A field guide to ‘accelerationism’: White supremacist groups using violence to spur race war and create social chaos
~ How was the wheel invented? Computer simulations reveal the unlikely birth of a world-changing technology nearly 6,000 years ago
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter