Family homesteads with tangled titles are contributing to rural America’s housing crisis
By Jennifer Pindyck, Assistant Professor of Architecture, Auburn University
Christian Ayala Lopez, Assistant Research Professor, Auburn University
Rusty Smith, Associate Director of Rural Studio, Auburn University
Across the US, heirs’ property laws hamstring families that want to build housing or leverage their land for loans. One Alabama project shows how policy reform and savvy design can build a way forward.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 11, 2025