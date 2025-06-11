Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Family homesteads with tangled titles are contributing to rural America’s housing crisis

By Jennifer Pindyck, Assistant Professor of Architecture, Auburn University
Christian Ayala Lopez, Assistant Research Professor, Auburn University
Rusty Smith, Associate Director of Rural Studio, Auburn University
Across the US, heirs’ property laws hamstring families that want to build housing or leverage their land for loans. One Alabama project shows how policy reform and savvy design can build a way forward.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
