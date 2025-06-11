Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana and Zambia have snubbed Africa’s leading development bank: why they should change course

By Misheck Mutize, Post Doctoral Researcher, Graduate School of Business (GSB), University of Cape Town
The governments of Ghana and Zambia recently took a decision that could have serious consequences for other African countries. The decision relates to arrangements on how the two countries will repay the debt they owe to Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

They have both taken decisions to relegate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
