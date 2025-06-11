Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World Cup: A year out, growing attacks on rights

By Amnesty International
Largest-ever sporting event poses major risks for fans, workers and athletes The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) should take immediate and demonstrable steps to safeguard human rights for all people involved in the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup, the Sport & Rights Alliance said today. With just one year until the monumental event kicks […] The post World Cup: A year out, growing attacks on rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
