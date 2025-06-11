Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Q+A follows The Project onto the scrap heap – so where to now for non-traditional current affairs?

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Both long-running shows have launched memorable and powerful TV moments. The difficulty for networks now is how to replace them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
