Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor’s win at the 2025 federal election was its biggest since 1943, with its largest swings in the cities

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
We now have the (almost!) final results from the 2025 federal election - with only Bradfield still to be completely resolved.

Labor won 94 of the 150 House of Representatives seats (up 17 from 77 of 151 in 2022), the Coalition 43 (down 15) and all Others 13 (down three). It also won 62.7% of seats, its highest seat share since 1943, when it won 49 of 75 seats (65.3% of seats).

Since the beginning of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is regulation really to blame for the housing affordability crisis?
~ NZ’s goal is to get smoking rates under 5% for all population groups this year – here’s why that’s highly unlikely
~ Malaria has returned to the Torres Strait. What does this mean for mainland Australia?
~ Sanctioning extremist Israeli ministers is a start, but Australia and its allies must do more
~ World Cup: A Year Out, Growing Attacks on Rights
~ A woman’s burden? A historic change in Suriname’s presidency
~ United States: International student visa suspension also affects African countries
~ Why does the US still have a Level 1 travel advisory warning despite the chaos?
~ Those ‘what I eat in a day’ TikTok videos aren’t helpful. They might even be harmful
~ Jacaranda, black locust and London plane: common street trees show surprising resilience to growing heat in Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter