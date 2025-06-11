Tolerance.ca
NZ’s goal is to get smoking rates under 5% for all population groups this year – here’s why that’s highly unlikely

By Janet Hoek, Professor in Public Health, University of Otago
Jude Ball, Senior Research Fellow in Public Health, University of Otago
For New Zealand to achieve its goal to bring smoking under 5% would require more than 80,000 people to quit this year. To be equitable, 60,000 would need to be Māori.The Conversation


