Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaria has returned to the Torres Strait. What does this mean for mainland Australia?

By Cameron Webb, Clinical Associate Professor and Principal Hospital Scientist, University of Sydney
Malaria is one of the deadliest diseases spread by mosquitoes. Each year, hundreds of millions of people worldwide are infected and half a million people die from the disease.

While mainland Australia was declared malaria-free in 1981, from time to time travellers return to Australia with an infection.

Infections from local mosquitoes are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is regulation really to blame for the housing affordability crisis?
~ NZ’s goal is to get smoking rates under 5% for all population groups this year – here’s why that’s highly unlikely
~ Sanctioning extremist Israeli ministers is a start, but Australia and its allies must do more
~ World Cup: A Year Out, Growing Attacks on Rights
~ A woman’s burden? A historic change in Suriname’s presidency
~ United States: International student visa suspension also affects African countries
~ Labor’s win at the 2025 federal election was its biggest since 1943, with its largest swings in the cities
~ Why does the US still have a Level 1 travel advisory warning despite the chaos?
~ Those ‘what I eat in a day’ TikTok videos aren’t helpful. They might even be harmful
~ Jacaranda, black locust and London plane: common street trees show surprising resilience to growing heat in Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter