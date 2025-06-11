Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sanctioning extremist Israeli ministers is a start, but Australia and its allies must do more

By Jessica Whyte, Scientia Associate Professor of Philosophy and ARC Future Fellow, UNSW Sydney
Sara Dehm, Senior Lecturer, International Migration and Refugee Law, University of Technology Sydney
Australia has imposed country-wide sanctions on Russia, Myanmar and Iran. Calls are growing for stronger action on Israel, including an arms embargo.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is regulation really to blame for the housing affordability crisis?
~ NZ’s goal is to get smoking rates under 5% for all population groups this year – here’s why that’s highly unlikely
~ Malaria has returned to the Torres Strait. What does this mean for mainland Australia?
~ World Cup: A Year Out, Growing Attacks on Rights
~ A woman’s burden? A historic change in Suriname’s presidency
~ United States: International student visa suspension also affects African countries
~ Labor’s win at the 2025 federal election was its biggest since 1943, with its largest swings in the cities
~ Why does the US still have a Level 1 travel advisory warning despite the chaos?
~ Those ‘what I eat in a day’ TikTok videos aren’t helpful. They might even be harmful
~ Jacaranda, black locust and London plane: common street trees show surprising resilience to growing heat in Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter