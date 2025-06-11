Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why does the US still have a Level 1 travel advisory warning despite the chaos?

By Samuel Cornell, PhD Candidate in Public Health & Community Medicine, School of Population Health, UNSW Sydney
Milad Haghani, Associate Professor & Principal Fellow in Urban Risk & Resilience, The University of Melbourne
In theory, travel advisories are meant to inform travellers and keep them safe. But these advisories are often shaped by politics, not real world risks.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
