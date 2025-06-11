Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What are the ‘less lethal’ weapons being used in Los Angeles?

By Samara McPhedran, Principal Research Fellow, Griffith University
Authorities have been using “less lethal” weapons against protesters in Los Angeles, but they can still cause serious injuries and even death.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ United States: International student visa suspension also affects African countries
~ Why does the US still have a Level 1 travel advisory warning despite the chaos?
~ Those ‘what I eat in a day’ TikTok videos aren’t helpful. They might even be harmful
~ Jacaranda, black locust and London plane: common street trees show surprising resilience to growing heat in Australia
~ Australia-US rift over sanctions on Israeli ministers further complicates Albanese-Trump expected talks
~ Labor’s win at the 2025 federal election was the biggest since 1943, with its largest swings in the cities
~ The Project really did do news differently. Its demise is our loss
~ The AI hype is just like the blockchain frenzy – here’s what happens when the hype dies
~ The ASX is shrinking – a plan to get more companies to float does not go far enough
~ Global action needed as progress stalls on disability-inclusive development goals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter