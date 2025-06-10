Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The AI hype is just like the blockchain frenzy – here’s what happens when the hype dies

By Gediminas Lipnickas, Lecturer in Marketing, University of South Australia
Remember when everything was ‘blockchain’? AI will plateau just like other hyped-up technologies in the past – but that doesn’t make it useless.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
