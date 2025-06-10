Assessment in the age of AI – unis must do more than tell students what not to do
By Thomas Corbin, Research fellow, Center for Research in Assessment and Digital Learning, Deakin University
Danny Liu, Professor of Educational Technologies, University of Sydney
Phillip Dawson, Professor and Co-Director, Centre for Research in Assessment and Digital Learning, Deakin University
Simply setting rules around using AI is not enough. To ensure assessments are valid and fair, unis and teachers need to change the task itself.
- Tuesday, June 10, 2025