Human Rights Observatory

Do you talk to AI when you’re feeling down? Here’s where chatbots get their therapy advice

By Centaine Snoswell, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Health Services Research, The University of Queensland
Aaron J. Snoswell, Senior Research Fellow in AI Accountability, Queensland University of Technology
Laura Neil, PhD Candidate, Centre for Health Services Research, The University of Queensland
Generative AI models are like auto-complete on steroids. Bots learned to converse by reading text scraped from internet sites – and they’re not always accurate.The Conversation


