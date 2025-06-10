Visual feature: Scanning Australia’s bones
By Vera Weisbecker, Associate Professor in Evolutionary Biology, College of Science and Engineering, Flinders University
Erin Mein, Adjunct Research Associate, College of Science and Engineering, Flinders University
Jacob van Zoelen, PhD Candidate, College of Science and Engineering, Flinders University
Pietro Viacava, Digital Research Curator at the Australian National Wildlife Collection (CSIRO), CSIRO
Thomas Peachey, Technical Officer, 3D Digitisation, Australian Museum
➡️ View the full interactive version of this article here.
Erin Mein is a member of the Australian Archaeological Association and Australian Mammal Society.
Pietro Viacava performed this work as a research associate at Flinders University, before becoming affiliated with CSIRO.
Jacob van Zoelen and Thomas Peachey do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 10, 2025