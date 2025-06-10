Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Visual feature: Scanning Australia’s bones

By Vera Weisbecker, Associate Professor in Evolutionary Biology, College of Science and Engineering, Flinders University
Erin Mein, Adjunct Research Associate, College of Science and Engineering, Flinders University
Jacob van Zoelen, PhD Candidate, College of Science and Engineering, Flinders University
Pietro Viacava, Digital Research Curator at the Australian National Wildlife Collection (CSIRO), CSIRO
Thomas Peachey, Technical Officer, 3D Digitisation, Australian Museum
➡️ View the full interactive version of this article here.

Erin Mein is a member of the Australian Archaeological Association and Australian Mammal Society.

Pietro Viacava performed this work as a research associate at Flinders University, before becoming affiliated with CSIRO.

Jacob van Zoelen and Thomas Peachey do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global action needed as progress stalls on disability-inclusive development goals
~ Myanmar on the ‘path to self-destruction’ if violence does not end
~ With so many parties ‘ruling out’ working with other parties, is MMP losing its way?
~ World’s most powerful ex-New Yorker gets a DC military parade, not a ticker-tape celebration in Manhattan’s Canyon of Heroes
~ Novelty, negativity and no politicians: research reveals what makes some images more engaging than others
~ Family law changes will better protect domestic violence victims – and their pets
~ Assessment in the age of AI – unis must do more than tell students what not to do
~ Do you talk to AI when you’re feeling down? Here’s where chatbots get their therapy advice
~ Brazil Should Reject Bill Gutting Environmental Licensing
~ Israeli attacks on Gaza schools could be crimes against humanity: UN probe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS