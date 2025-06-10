Tolerance.ca
Brazil Should Reject Bill Gutting Environmental Licensing

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cattle walk along an illegally deforested area in an extractive reserve near Jaci-Parana, Rondonia state, Brazil, July 12, 2023. © 2023 Andre Penner/AP Photo Legislators in Brazil are currently deliberating the General Environmental Licensing Law (LGLA), a new bill which dismantles environmental licensing requirements and, if approved, could accelerate oil and gas extraction, cattle ranching, and deforestation in the Amazon. The Chamber of Deputies should reject the bill. If it does not, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva should veto it.Backed by Brazil’s agribusiness…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
