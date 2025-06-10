Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Teens say they can access firearms at home, even when parents lock them up, new research shows

By Katherine G. Hastings, PhD Candidate in Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia
Rebeccah Sokol, Assistant Professor of Social Work, University of Michigan
More than half of U.S. teens living in households with firearms believe they can access and load a firearm at home. Even when their parents report storing all firearms locked and unloaded, more than one-third of teens still believe they could access and load one. These are the main findings of our new study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

We are behavioral scientists investigating youth injury preventionThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With so many parties ‘ruling out’ working with other parties, is MMP losing its way?
~ World’s most powerful ex-New Yorker gets a DC military parade, not a ticker-tape celebration in Manhattan’s Canyon of Heroes
~ Novelty, negativity and no politicians: research reveals what makes some images more engaging than others
~ Family law changes will better protect domestic violence victims – and their pets
~ Assessment in the age of AI – unis must do more than tell students what not to do
~ Do you talk to AI when you’re feeling down? Here’s where chatbots get their therapy advice
~ Visual feature: Scanning Australia’s bones
~ Brazil Should Reject Bill Gutting Environmental Licensing
~ Israeli attacks on Gaza schools could be crimes against humanity: UN probe
~ The world needs bold, equitable climate action at the 2025 G7 summit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter