Human Rights Observatory

What the new British zoo standards mean for animal welfare

By Samantha Ward, Associate Professor of Zoo Animal Welfare, Nottingham Trent University
If you visit a zoo, you might be captivated by the animals you see — majestic lions, curious meerkats, soaring birds of prey. But this is not always the case. Some zoos don’t always give us that impression of “happy animals” where they can behave naturally and be left alone by visitors if they wish.

The UK, Scottish and Welsh governments recently released new zoo standards for Great Britain. So what does this mean for the future of zoos?

I have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
