Human Rights Observatory

Rosebank oilfield: why more UK oil means more global emissions

By Fergus Green, Associate Professor in Political Theory and Public Policy, UCL
The UK government will soon face a momentous decision over whether to approve production in the Rosebank oilfield off the coast of Shetland.

Rosebank is the UK’s biggest undeveloped field. Its proponents – the largest of which is Norwegian state-owned petroleum company, Equinor – estimate that it will produce the equivalent of up to 500 million barrels of oil between 2026 and 2051. When burned,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
