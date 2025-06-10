Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the salmon on your plate contains less omega-3 than it used to – and how the industry can address that

By Richard Newton, Lecturer in Aquaculture, University of Stirling
Dave Little, Professor of Aquatic Resources Development, University of Stirling
Farmed Atlantic salmon has become one of the most highly traded food commodities in the world, enjoyed for its versatility as much as for its health benefits. It has long been known that eating oily fish such as salmon is the best way to consume long-chain omega-3 fatty acids. These are essential for brain development, mental health…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ With so many parties ‘ruling out’ working with other parties, is MMP losing its way?
~ World’s most powerful ex-New Yorker gets a DC military parade, not a ticker-tape celebration in Manhattan’s Canyon of Heroes
~ Novelty, negativity and no politicians: research reveals what makes some images more engaging than others
~ Family law changes will better protect domestic violence victims – and their pets
~ Assessment in the age of AI – unis must do more than tell students what not to do
~ Do you talk to AI when you’re feeling down? Here’s where chatbots get their therapy advice
~ Visual feature: Scanning Australia’s bones
~ Brazil Should Reject Bill Gutting Environmental Licensing
~ Israeli attacks on Gaza schools could be crimes against humanity: UN probe
~ Teens say they can access firearms at home, even when parents lock them up, new research shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter