Why more youth are landing in the ER with vomiting from cannabis use
By Jamie Seabrook, Professor, Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics; Professor, Department of Paediatrics; Professor, Brescia School of Food and Nutritional Sciences, Western University
Jason Gilliland, Director, Urban Development Program; Professor, Geography & Environment, Western University
Cannabis hyperemesis syndrome — with severe vomiting, abdominal pain and temporary relief through compulsive hot bathing — is increasingly affecting adolescents and young adults.
- Tuesday, June 10, 2025