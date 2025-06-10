Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chatbots can help clinicians become better communicators, and this could boost vaccine uptake

By Jaigris Hodson, Associate Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies, Royal Roads University
David Rand, Professor, Management Science and Brain and Cognitive Sciences, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Heather Lanthorn, Assistant Director, Research and Programs at the Duke Global Health Innovation Center and Innovations in Healthcare, Duke University
Measles is back. In recent months, outbreaks have re-emerged across North America including 2,968 cases in Canada as of May 31, 2025. At the heart of many of these surges lies missed childhood vaccinations — not just because of access barriers, but also due to conversations that didn’t happen.

Many clinicians want to support…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
