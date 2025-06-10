Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Juliet and Romeo strains to be meaningful but never earns its emotional crescendos

By Emily Rowe, Lecturer in Early Modern Literature, King's College London
The new musical film Juliet and Romeo arrives on screen with lavish visuals, saccharine pop songs and a reworked Shakespearean plot that tries to dazzle. With its vivid colour palette and dreamy masquerade aesthetic, this is Verona as filtered through a Eurovision lens: glittering, melodramatic and frequently overwrought.

Writer and director Timothy Scott Bogart and composer Evan Kidd join a lineage of Romeo and Juliet adaptations that blend music with spectacle. Who could forget Harold Perrineau’s drag rendition of Young…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Teens say they can access firearms at home, even when parents lock them up, new research shows
~ The world needs bold, equitable climate action at the 2025 G7 summit
~ What the new British zoo standards mean for animal welfare
~ Rosebank oilfield: why more UK oil means more global emissions
~ Why the salmon on your plate contains less omega-3 than it used to – and how the industry can address that
~ Beards and microbes: what the evidence shows
~ The National Gallery at 200: is this rehang a bold relaunch or rinse and repeat?
~ How far-right ideas in Canada are working their way into mainstream politics
~ Why more youth are landing in the ER with vomiting from cannabis use
~ Chatbots can help clinicians become better communicators, and this could boost vaccine uptake
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter