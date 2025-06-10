Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fossils show colonies of reptiles lived communally 250 million years ago: new South African study

By Roger Malcolm Harris Smith, Distinguished Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
A fossilised colony of small burrowing reptiles that lived some 250 million years ago was recently found in South Africa. It’s the first time that the Procolophon trigoniceps, which lived in the lowlands of what was then the ancient supercontinent of Gondwana (today the central Karoo), has been found to have lived and died communally in complex, underground burrows. Up till now, they have only been found as single specimens.

With a short neck, long body and long tail, the Procolophon…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
