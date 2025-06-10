Tolerance.ca
What keeps girls from school in Malawi? We asked them and it’s not just pregnancy

By Rachel Silver, Assistant Professor, York University, Canada
Alyssa Morley, Assistant Professor of Global Education
Coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns on girls in Malawi emphasised the risks they faced as a result of not attending school. In particular, concerns about pregnancy garnered significant media attention.

The United Nations Children’s Fund, for example, published an article in March 2021 entitled “Schoolgirl shakes off COVID-19 regret: Lucy’s return to school”. Under a glossy photograph of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
