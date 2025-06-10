Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The political opportunism behind Reform UK’s support for abolition of the two-child limit on benefits

By Chris Grover, Professor in Social Policy, Lancaster University
The leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, recently announced that if in government, his party would abolish the two-child limit on benefits. This social security policy restricts the payment of means-tested benefits to the first two children of a family.

Farage explained the announcement as being pro-natalist – intended to encourage a higher birth rate – as well as being “pro-worker”. Farage said that the abolition…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Teens say they can access firearms at home, even when parents lock them up, new research shows
~ The world needs bold, equitable climate action at the 2025 G7 summit
~ What the new British zoo standards mean for animal welfare
~ Rosebank oilfield: why more UK oil means more global emissions
~ Why the salmon on your plate contains less omega-3 than it used to – and how the industry can address that
~ Beards and microbes: what the evidence shows
~ The National Gallery at 200: is this rehang a bold relaunch or rinse and repeat?
~ How far-right ideas in Canada are working their way into mainstream politics
~ Why more youth are landing in the ER with vomiting from cannabis use
~ Chatbots can help clinicians become better communicators, and this could boost vaccine uptake
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter