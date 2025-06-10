Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ancient fossils show how the last mass extinction forever scrambled the ocean’s biodiversity

By Stewart Edie, Research Geologist and Curator of Paleobiology, Smithsonian Institution
Not everything dies in a mass extinction. Sea life recovered in different and surprising ways after the asteroid strike 66 million years ago. Ancient fossils recorded it all.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Binge drinking brake found in mouse brains, offering future path to treating alcohol abuse – new research
~ Dismal ticket sales, grumblings from fans and clubs – is FIFA’s latest attempt to establish a global club game doomed before it starts?
~ How the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ positions US energy to be more costly for consumers and the climate
~ For Trump’s ‘no taxes on tips,’ the devil is in the details
~ 100 years ago, the Social Gospel movement pushed to improve workers’ lives – but also to promote its vision of Christian America
~ Trump–Xi call boosts Chinese president’s tough man image — and may have handed him the upper hand in future talks
~ Where is the center of the universe?
~ Do you know how to prepare for your digital life after death? CU Boulder’s student-run clinic has some advice
~ LGBTQ+ patients stay up-to-date on preventive care when their doctors are supportive, saving money and lives throughout society
~ hMPV is likely one of the viruses making us sick this winter. Here’s what to know about human metapneumovirus
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter