Human Rights Observatory

100 years ago, the Social Gospel movement pushed to improve workers’ lives – but also to promote its vision of Christian America

By Christina Littlefield, Associate Professor of Communication and Religion, Pepperdine University
How has white Christian nationalism changed since the Gilded Age? A religion scholar compares the Social Gospel with the Christian right today.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
