Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump–Xi call boosts Chinese president’s tough man image — and may have handed him the upper hand in future talks

By Linggong Kong, Ph.D. Candidate in Political Science, Auburn University
On June 5, U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. It marked the first direct conversation between the two leaders since Trump began his second term — and the first since tensions sharply escalated in 2025’s U.S.-China trade war.

After the call, Trump was quick to frame it as a success for his administration, posting on social media that it led to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
