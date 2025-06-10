Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

HMPV is likely one of the viruses making us sick this winter. Here’s what to know about human metapneumovirus

By Lara Herrero, Associate Professor and Research Leader in Virology and Infectious Disease, Griffith University
As winter settles over Australia, it’s not just the drop in temperature we notice – there’s also a sharp rise in respiratory illnesses. Most of us are familiar with the usual winter players such as COVID, influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), which often dominate news headlines and public health messaging.

But scientists are now paying closer attention to another virus that’s been spreading somewhat under the radar: human…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
