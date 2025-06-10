Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese announces first woman Treasury secretary and a ‘roundtable’ on boosting productivity

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Anthony Albanese today announced a new roundtable to help lift Australia’s productivity. He announced a bureaucratic shakeup with the departure of Glyn Davis.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ hMPV is likely one of the viruses making us sick this winter. Here’s what to know about human metapneumovirus
~ In Trump’s America, the shooting of a journalist is not a one-off. Press freedom itself is under attack
~ Colombia: Presidential Candidate Attacked, Severely Injured
~ There are clear laws on enforcing blockades – Israel’s interception of the Madleen raises serious questions
~ Australia’s government is pledging better protection for our vulnerable seas – but will it work?
~ Australia should stand up for our feta and prosecco in trade talks with the EU
~ Germany-Sri Lanka Summit Should Address Rights, Accountability
~ The illusion of a living wage in Myanmar’s factories
~ Peruvian farmer loses climate case against fossil fuel giant, but paves way for future action
~ Trump Takes Advantage of Anti-ICE Protests in California
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter