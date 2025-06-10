Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There are clear laws on enforcing blockades – Israel’s interception of the Madleen raises serious questions

By Shannon Bosch, Associate Professor (Law), Edith Cowan University
Blockades may be used in wartime, but only if they meet 5 legal conditions. Have Israel’s actions complied with the law?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia’s government is pledging better protection for our vulnerable seas – but will it work?
~ Australia should stand up for our feta and prosecco in trade talks with the EU
~ Germany-Sri Lanka Summit Should Address Rights, Accountability
~ The illusion of a living wage in Myanmar’s factories
~ Peruvian farmer loses climate case against fossil fuel giant, but paves way for future action
~ Trump Takes Advantage of Anti-ICE Protests in California
~ 9 myths about electric vehicles have taken hold. A new study shows how many people fall for them
~ Your Say: week beginning June 9
~ ‘I want to write a book about you’: a deft tale of theft and deception skewers Australian literary culture
~ Trump orders Marines to Los Angeles as protests escalate over immigration raids, demonstrating the president’s power to deploy troops on US soil
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter