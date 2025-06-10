Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s government is pledging better protection for our vulnerable seas – but will it work?

By Carissa Klein, Associate Professor in Conservation Biology, The University of Queensland
Amelia Wenger, Research Fellow in Conservation, The University of Queensland
James Watson, Professor in Conservation Science, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
Ahead of this week’s crucial United Nations ocean conference, federal Environment Minister Murray Watt promised that by 2030, 30% of Australian waters would be “highly protected”.

This is a telling pledge. After all, 52% of Australian waters are now…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
