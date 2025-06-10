Tolerance.ca
Australia should stand up for our feta and prosecco in trade talks with the EU

By Hazel Moir, Honarary Associate Professor; economics of patents, geographical indications and other "IP"; trade treaties, Australian National University
John Power, Visiting Fellow, Centre for European Studies, Australian National University
The European Union wants to reserve specific food names for its own producers. Australia argues these are generic names and we should keep them.The Conversation


© The Conversation
