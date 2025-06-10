Tolerance.ca
Germany-Sri Lanka Summit Should Address Rights, Accountability

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake (C) during a ceremony to commemorate the 16th anniversary of National War Heroes Day, marking the end of the country’s civil war, in Colombo, May 19, 2025. © 2025 Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP via Getty Images Both Sri Lanka and Germany have newly elected leaders, but key human rights concerns that Chancellor Friedrich Merz should raise with visiting President Anura Kumar Dissanayake in Berlin on June 11 have lingered for decades.  The Sri Lankan government and the separatist Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) fought…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
