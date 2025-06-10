9 myths about electric vehicles have taken hold. A new study shows how many people fall for them
By Christian Bretter, Senior Research Fellow in Environmental Psychology, The University of Queensland
Matthew Hornsey, Professor, University of Queensland Business School, The University of Queensland
Samuel Pearson, Post-doctoral Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
More people believe misinformation about electric vehicles than disagree with it and even EV owners tend to believe the myths, our new research shows.
We investigated the prevalence of misinformation about EVs in four countries – Australia, the United States, Germany and Austria. Unfortunately, we found substantial agreement with misinformation across all countries.
People who endorsed false claims about EVs were, not surprisingly, significantly less likely to consider buying one.
