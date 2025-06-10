Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangarra Dance Theatre’s Illume is spectacle with heart and spirit, a thrilling manifestation of Country

By Erin Brannigan, Associate Professor, Theatre and Performance, UNSW Sydney
The stage is covered in stars that fill the depth of the space. When the 18 dancers slowly gather, they move through a night sky.

This sky, and the scenes that unfold in Bangarra’s Illume are tied to the Goolarrgon clan of the Bardi Jawi people, the First Peoples of the Dampier Peninsula on the west coast of the Kimberley. Choreographer Frances Rings chose as her primary collaborator visual artist Darrell Sibosado who brings his cultural knowledge of that Country to the work, alongside cultural consultants Trevor Sampi and Audrey (Pippi) Bin Swani, also from Bardi Country.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
