Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can Israel still claim self-defence to justify its Gaza war?

By Donald Rothwell, Professor of International Law, Australian National University
Many nations agreed Israel had a right to self-defence after the October 7 2023 Hamas attacks. Whether this defence still holds 20 months later is now debatable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ There has been progress in gender equality, but female university professors still face obstacles
~ A 10-fold increase in rocket launches would start harming the ozone layer – new research
~ Starlink is transforming Pacific internet access – but in some countries it’s still illegal
~ USA: Deployment of National Guard to Los Angeles in Response to ICE Raids Is Dangerous
~ Guatemala: UN committee calls for guarantees that no girl will be forced to become a mother
~ Ultra-processed foods are everywhere — and they’re quietly raising health risks
~ Should we widen our ‘moral circle’? Philosopher Jeff Sebo argues we now have no choice
~ Fake news and real cannibalism: a cautionary tale from the Dutch Golden Age
~ For the first time, fossil stomach contents of a sauropod dinosaur reveal what they really ate
~ Australia’s whooping cough surge is not over – and it doesn’t just affect babies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter