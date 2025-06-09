Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There has been progress in gender equality, but female university professors still face obstacles

By Eya Benhassine, Candidate au doctorat en sciences de l'éducation, Université de Montréal
In recent decades, Canadian universities have made definite progress ensuring gender equality in access to faculty positions. But despite this, persistent inequalities remain, and they are much more entrenched than one might think.

Over the past decade, guided by a federal commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), Canadian universities have given priority to discussions and measures aimed at diversifying their faculty. Universities have established equity and diversity offices to ensure that their recruitment and retention policies reflect principles of equity.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
